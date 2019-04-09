Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
Beverly J. Guy (née Bishop), age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Cherished wife of 65 years to John; beloved mother of John, Greg, Cheryl (Guy) Moody and Susan (Guy) Emory; loving grandmother of 11; dear sister and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be forever in our hearts. Relatives and friends will gather to honor her life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of funeral mass 11:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019
