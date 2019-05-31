|
|
Beverly J. "Bev" Suich (nee Bezmek), age 82, a resident of Oswego, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora, IL. She was born February 8, 1937 in Evergreen Park, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019