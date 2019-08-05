|
|
Today August 5th, would've been our dear mothers 87th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Reinhold Anderson, mother to Cynthia Niemeier (Klaus), Carla Lydon & Claudia Cooley (Andy) also a very fun & loving Grandma to her grandchildren & great grandkids. She passed away peacefully with us, her daughters, at her side on January 17, 2019. An active member in her community and with her church family, she always had a smile & the ability to make friends with everyone. Carla & Claudia would like to thank Cynthia & the Niemeier family for opening their home to Beverly for the last 10 years. Under their tender care, the effects of Alzheimer's were softened. We are blessed to know that she is reunited with our Father who's been waiting to take her hand again for over 30 years.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019