Beverly Jane Leemans, nee Wright, January 27, 2020, age 77. Late of Park Forest. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Leemans. Dear mother of Carolyn (Jon) Sucic, Barbara (Merle) Nicks and Joseph Leemans. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan (Randi) Sucic, Steven Sucic, Stephanie (Mike) Grohe, Lisa Conroyd, Jennifer Conroyd and Elliot Nicks. Great grandmother of Anna, Beau, Jonny, Aubrey, Austin, and Alivia. Loving sister of the late David (Audrey) Wright. Memorial visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 3:30 p.m. at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway Homewood. Entombment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to MS Society would be appreciated. For info 708 798-5300 or www.info@tews-ryanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020