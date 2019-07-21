Beverly Jean Gasaway Eisler, age 89, passed away on July 17,2019 at Wellbrooke of Westfield, in Westfield, Indiana. She was born on July 31, 1929 in Argo, Illinois, to Russell Henry Gasaway and Dorothy Elizabeth Grimm.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William John Eisler, and her siblings, Russell "Rusty" Gasaway and Richard "Sonny" Gasaway. Beverly is survived by her sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Jecha, and her children, Gayle Bartell (Don), Nancy Thompson, and William Russell Eisler (Mary), her grandchildren Daniel Bartell (Will), Deborah Bartell Hochdoerffer (Jan), Andrew Thompson (Ruth), Amy Thompson, William Charles Eisler (Laura), and Beth Eisler Evans (Brad). She had 6 great grandchildren.



As a child Beverly lived in several cities in California, Texas, and the Chicago area. She attended 8th Grade at Washington School in Lyons, IL, and graduated from Snug Harbour Texas City Central in 1946, and then returned to Illinois. Beverly met William John Eisler when they worked at Kellogg Switchboard Company. They were married on November 4, 1948, in Wheaton, IL. Bev and Bill celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary before Bill died in 2016.



Beverly was a stay at home "Mom" for many years, but kept busy volunteering at Gower Elementary School in Hinsdale, IL, worked on the school newspaper, ran the ice cream social, organized Fortnightly, and was an organizer and model at their fashion show fundraiser.



When Beverly returned to work, she did so at Sears in Oakbrook, IL, in the Lingerie and Custom departments, and Customer Service. She also worked at Edgewood Bank, Clarendon Hills Bank, and finally at Sears Custom Department in Oakbrook, where she retired at age 63 in 1992. Bev and Bill had homes in Hinsdale, Clarendon Hills, Bartlett, Darien, and Pekin. Bev loved decorating their homes and was very proud of them. She was an avid Cub fan all of her life, and enjoyed the Bears. She watched all the games. Bev was a resident of Wellbrooke of Westfield for the past 5 months.



At Beverly's request, cremation has been accorded by Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to and the . To express condolences online, visit www.arnmortuary.com.



A private graveside service is planned. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019