Beverley Jean Goodrich passed away in her home on February 23, just seven days short of her 93rd birthday. A Valparaiso native, she spent her working life in Chicago with Peoples Gas. A liberated woman long before the term became popular, Beverley had a curious and adventurous spirit she demonstrated by travelling the world, and by never meeting a food she didn't like. She is survived by her sister Marguerette Goodrich, of College Park, GA; and two nephews, Mark Goodrich of Hebron, IN, and David Goodrich of Lafayette, IN, and their families. She was preceded in death by parents Nicholas and Dorothy; and her three brothers, Paul, Edward and Robert. Private Services will be held at a later date. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020