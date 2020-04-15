|
Beverly Jean Fraker Phillips, much-loved wife, mother, sister, aunt and Grammy, died March 29 at home with her family after a year-long battle with cancer. She was 84.
Born September 22, 1935 to Mildred and Jesse Fraker in Marshalltown, Iowa, she graduated from Iowa State University and moved to Kansas City, where she met her husband of 53 years, James S. Phillips, who preceded her in death last year. Together they raised a family in Wilmette. One of her last wishes was to visit his grave on the one-year anniversary of his death.
Bev was actively involved in local community theater, always behind the scenes, which was how she operated. She was a skilled painter but preferred not to share her work publicly. She could bring the house down when she spoke publicly but generally let others enjoy the spotlight. She was private and stoic. She didn't want a funeral and only asked that her large extended family would celebrate her life by vacationing somewhere together.
She will be missed immeasurably by many friends and family, including her children, Mark Ribisi (Mary Basick), James Phillips (Carol Wang), Thomas Phillips (Emily), Daniel Phillips, and Janeen Savage (Rex); her sister, Cindy (Don); her grandchildren, Zac Rabisi Basick, Abby Ribisi, Tara Ribisi, Blake Ribisi, Allison Savage, Lucy Savage, Caroline Phillips, James Phillips, and Eleanor Phillips; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
