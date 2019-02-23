Home

Beverly K. Keil Obituary
Beverly K. Keil, age 86, of Munster, IN passed away on February 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter: Christine (Bruce) Rogers; and loving grandchildren: Andrea Slamkowski, Christine Slamkowski, Emma Rogers, Samuel Rogers, and Nora Rogers. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Owen I. Keil, and loving daughter: Nancy (Keil) Slamkowski. She was the co-founder of the Keil Chemical Company in Hammond, IN. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday February 24, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. The funeral service will be on Monday February 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2019
