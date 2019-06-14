Simon , Beverly Klein Our beloved Beverly passed away after a prolonged battle against Alzheimer's Disease.



Beverly Ione Klein was born in 1931 in Grafton, ND to Nellie (Fitterman) and Allan Klein, a country doctor. She lived her early years in rural North Dakota before her family moved to Fargo. After graduating from Northwestern University, Beverly met her future husband of 64 years, Edwin Simon, on a blind date to a White Sox game. It was 25 degrees below zero the February day they married in Fargo in 1955.



Beverly had a thirst for knowledge, an exquisite vocabulary, a sharp, sense of humor and a love of musical theater. She was compassionate, had fabulous taste, golden hands and found beauty in almost anything. She turned this talent into a successful antiques and accessories business.



Being mother and grandmother were things Beverly loved best next to being a wife to Eddy; she was and always will be Eddy's golden girl. They were a team with incredible mutual love and closeness. Beverly's daughters admire and emulate so many things about her; her grandchildren loved spending time with their "Nana" who was always there for them, and they for her. Beverly leaves behind wonderful memories and so many people who love her; she will forever be cherished and missed.



Beverly Simon is survived by her husband, Edwin; daughters Allyn (Barry Marx) and Jill (John Svoboda); grandchildren Sam, Adam and Lucy Svoboda; sister Rita Gold and loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to either the James B. Nachman Pediatric Cancer Research Fund at University of Chicago Medicine (http://giving.uchicago.edu/beverly-simon) or the . Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.



