G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
Beverly Langowski
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Zachary Catholic Church
567 W. Algonquin Road
Des Plaines, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Zachary Catholic Church
567 W. Algonquin Road
Des Plaines, IL
Beverly Langowski

Beverly Langowski Obituary
Beverly Langowski (nee Grabowski) age 89 of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away on February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Dr. Brian (Patti) Langowski, David Langowski and Kim (Tom) Langner. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Rachel Langner. Visitation on Friday, February 21, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Zachary Catholic Church, 567 W. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines, Illinois 60018. Entombment in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers donations to your favorite animal shelter appreciated. For info please call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
