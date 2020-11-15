1/1
Beverly M. Dowling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Marie Dowling, age 63 of Winfield, IL, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home in Elkhorn, WI. Beloved Wife of the late James P. Dowling for 42 years, Loving Father of James Jr. (Kristina) and Robyn Dowling. Dear Sister to Debora (Neil) Andersen, Diana (Bruce) Terpstra, Brenda (Peter) Morrison, and Michelle (Stewart) Lambert. Fond Aunt to her many nieces and nephews and friend of many. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Charlotte (Lendrum) Workman, husband, James and brother, Michael Workman. Memorial Service will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Aurora at Home Hospice. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved