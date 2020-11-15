Beverly Marie Dowling, age 63 of Winfield, IL, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home in Elkhorn, WI. Beloved Wife of the late James P. Dowling for 42 years, Loving Father of James Jr. (Kristina) and Robyn Dowling. Dear Sister to Debora (Neil) Andersen, Diana (Bruce) Terpstra, Brenda (Peter) Morrison, and Michelle (Stewart) Lambert. Fond Aunt to her many nieces and nephews and friend of many. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Charlotte (Lendrum) Workman, husband, James and brother, Michael Workman. Memorial Service will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
or Aurora at Home Hospice. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com
