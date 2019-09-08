Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Beverly Meyer, nee Medow, age 91, devoted daughter of the late Rubin and Bertha Medow; dear sister of Jerry (the late Sandra) Medow; loving aunt of RuthAnn Taylor (Gary Buslik), Michael (Debbie) Medow; beloved great-aunt of Kristina Medow and the late Elliott (survived by Yu) Taylor; fond sister-in-law of Gerda Meyer Bernstein; loving aunt of David (Shohreh), Carolyn (Garry), Marc (Laura) Bernstein and the late Jeff Bernstein (survived by Jean); loving companion of the late Joseph Wolfson; best friend of Renee' Logan; dear friend to many. Beverly received her degree in Journalism Advertising from the University of Illinois; former founder and partner of Carpetland USA; Docent of Native American history at the Field Museum for nearly 30 years; active volunteer at The Museum of Contemporary Art; active in the League of Women Voters and Independent Voters of Illinois. A memorial service will be held Wednesday afternoon September 11th. The time and location will be available later today, or in tomorrows Tribune. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH

(630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
