Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Isaiah Israel Cemetery
6600 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL
Beverly Miller Rosenstein Obituary
Beverly Miller Rosenstein, age 86, of Highland Park. Beloved wife and best friend for 47 years of David D. Rosenstein; loving mother of Lee (Gene Gregory) Rosenstein-Gregory and Joel (Faith) Rosenstein; adored grandmother of Jacob and Myles; cherished sister of Janice Bernstein; devoted daughter of the late William and Rose Miller; dear sister-in-law of Roberta (Howard) Siegel; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Graveside service Wednesday, 2 pm, at Mt. Isaiah Israel Cemetery, 6600 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL (Between Narragansett Ave. and Oak Park Ave.). In lieu of flowers, Tri-Con Child Care Center www.triconchildcare.com, Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019
