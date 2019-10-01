|
Beverly Miller Rosenstein, age 86, of Highland Park. Beloved wife and best friend for 47 years of David D. Rosenstein; loving mother of Lee (Gene Gregory) Rosenstein-Gregory and Joel (Faith) Rosenstein; adored grandmother of Jacob and Myles; cherished sister of Janice Bernstein; devoted daughter of the late William and Rose Miller; dear sister-in-law of Roberta (Howard) Siegel; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Graveside service Wednesday, 2 pm, at Mt. Isaiah Israel Cemetery, 6600 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL (Between Narragansett Ave. and Oak Park Ave.). In lieu of flowers, Tri-Con Child Care Center www.triconchildcare.com, Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019