Beverly Morris, age 92. Beloved sister of Harold (late Ileane) Pastron; Devoted mother of Bruce (Cassandra Sagan) Morris, Ellen (Ted Jadwin) Morris, and Richard (Linda) Morris; cherished Aunt of Dan (Beth) Pastron and Linda (Richard) Horn; proud grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Graveside Service, Monday, 10:00 a.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery, Section Mt. Moriah, 9900 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, IL 60076. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ravinia Festival, www.ravinia.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 8, 2019