Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Name Cathedral
735 N. State St
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Name Cathedral
735 N. State St.
Chicago, IL
Beverly N. Todhunter Obituary
Beverly N. Todhunter, nee Novak, age 91. Beloved wife of William E. Todhunter; dear daughter of the late Peter J. and Helen M. Novak; cherished sister of the late Helen E. Novak. Visitation, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60654. Interment private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Please omit flowers, donations to , Mother Cabrini League, or Holy Name Cathedral would be appreciated. For further info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019
