Beverly Partyka nee Rolfe of Bartlett, formerly of Harwood Heights, wife of the late Leonard; mother of Patricia (Thomas) King, Len, Terry (Barb); grandmother of Todd (Jen), Mindy, Holly (Jonathan), Thomas "T.K.", Tyler, Cortney (Heath) and Derek; great grandma of 15; sister of the late Robert Rolfe, daughter of the late Robert and Irene Rolfe nee Abt. Visitation Monday Sept.21st 9:00a.m. until time of prayers 11:00a.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Funeral Mass Monday 11:30a.m. at St. Peter Damian Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to MidwestBT.org
would be appreciated. (630) 289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
.