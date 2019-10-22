|
|
Beverly S. Temkin, nee Weinstein. Beloved mother of Brad (Joyce Shatney) Temkin, Abbe Temkin and Tammy Temkin Baucom. Adoring grandmother of Erika (Mike) Wilner, Mia Temkin, and Grant Baucom. Loving sister of the late Audrey (the late Sol) Gould. Fond aunt of many. Cherished friend of Gene Temkin. Graveside Service, Wednesday, 1:30 PM at Westlawn Cemetery, (Section Dahlia) 7801 West Montrose Ave., Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, and CJE Senior Life, 3003 W Touhy Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.cje.net would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019