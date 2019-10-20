Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Beverly Sue Okunieff, nee Kailes age 84, beloved wife of Michael, cherished mother of Dr. Paul (Debra Trione) Okunieff, Polly Okunieff (Barbara Gibson), Rina (Chaim) Persiko and Rhoda Okunieff, loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, devoted daughter of the late William and Katherine Kailes, dear sister of Marilyn (Abraham) Peter and the late Steven Kailes, loving aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral service were held Sunday October 13th at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH

(630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
