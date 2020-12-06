Beverly Walker Collins Tabern, daughter of the late Drew and Emelyn Walker; beloved wife of Thomas Tabern; loving mother of Jennifer Collins; stepmother of Susan (Jeffrey) McMahon and Robert (Kandace) Tabern; step grandmother of Ryan and Sean McMahon; sister of Barbara (the late David) Lewis and Nancy (Vincent) Roberts; and former wife of the late Michael G. Collins.
Beverly retired in 2004 from St. John Brebeuf School in Niles, where she taught music and directed the children's choir. Her many interests and activities included choral singing, piano performance, and enjoying classical music concerts, opera and theater, as well as reading, gourmet cooking, flower gardening, travel in North America and Europe, and being with family and friends.
Her family wishes to express its deep appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Arden Courts of Northbrook for their kindness and loving care of Beverly during the past 3 ½ years, and to the Advocate Health Care Hospice team.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will not be held at this time and interment will be private. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 2245 Walters Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062 or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (https://www.theaftd.org/
), 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements have been entrusted to N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.