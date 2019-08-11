|
Beverly Weinberg, nee Chinskey, age 94, loving wife of the late David, cherished sister of the late Rhoda Brenner, Howard Chinskey (the late Joyce), Melvin Chinskey, and Irwin Chinskey (the late Sheila). Beloved Aunt, Great-Aunt and friend of many. Service Monday August 12, 2019 at 11:00am. Graveside services, Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the . Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019