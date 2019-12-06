|
Dr. Bienvenido Quindoy Camacho, M.D., age 85, beloved husband for 58 years to Dr. Felicitas Camacho, M.D., nee Corcuera. Loving father of Bienvenido (Stella) Camacho and Felicitas (Dr. Joseph) Cortez. Cherished grandfather of Brandon, Mateo, Dan, Bianca and Leah and a "second father" to many nieces and nephews. He was also a great friend to many siblings and brothers- and sisters-in-law. Bienvenido was a three decades long attending physician at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, where he practiced Family Medicine. For many years, he also served as the Medical Director of Lexington Health Care Centers in Orland Park and Chicago Ridge. Of his participation in numerous organizations, he took great pride in the Samahan Sa Baryo and the Bataan Association of the Midwest, two groups which promoted fellowship and philanthropy within the Filipino community in the Chicago Southland. Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1-9 p.m. Funeral Monday, December 9, 2019, 9:15 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 W. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL 60477. Mass 10:00 a.m. Burial at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Julie Billiart Church. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019