Bill A. Anest, 85, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at his home in Vernon Hills. He was born March 25, 1933 in Greece and came to live in the USA in 1945. He was a member of Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church in Riverwoods and a former employee of the State Oil Company in Libertyville. Bill served in Korea in the US Army, enjoyed Las Vegas and playing Black Jack.
Surviving are his son Paul (Darcy) Anest and brother Peter (Thalia) Anest. He was preceded in death by his wife Olga and son Bill Jr.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 pm Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, Dec. 23 at Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church, 1207 Riverwods Road in Lincolnshire. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 21, 2019