Bill C. Demakis, 89, Born in Sellasia, Sparti, Greece; Beloved husband of 65 years to Angeline (nee Alexacos); Devoted father of Konstantinos (Theony), George and the late George; Cherished grandfather of Vassiliki Demakis, Angeline (Patrick) Gollehon and great grandfather of Aliyah and Savannah; Loving son of the late Konstantinos and Theodora (nee Giannakopoulos); Dearest brother of Helen (the late James) Stasinos, the late Licourgos (the late Filitsa), the late John (Stasia), the late Sarantos (Theodora) and the late Lefteri (Toula), dear brother-in-law of the late Mary (the late Aristidis) Mellos and Louis Alexakos; Fond uncle, cousin and a true friend of many in USA, Canada and Greece. Funeral will be private. Donations in his memory to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 601 S. Central Ave. Chicago, IL. 60644, appreciated. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.