Bill C. Demakis, 89, Born in Sellasia, Sparti, Greece; Beloved husband of 65 years to Angeline (nee Alexacos); Devoted father of Konstantinos (Theony), George and the late George; Cherished grandfather of Vassiliki Demakis, Angeline (Patrick) Gollehon and great grandfather of Aliyah and Savannah; Loving son of the late Konstantinos and Theodora (nee Giannakopoulos); Dearest brother of Helen (the late James) Stasinos, the late Licourgos (the late Filitsa), the late John (Stasia), the late Sarantos (Theodora) and the late Lefteri (Toula), dear brother-in-law of the late Mary (the late Aristidis) Mellos and Louis Alexakos; Fond uncle, cousin and a true friend of many in USA, Canada and Greece. Funeral will be private. Donations in his memory to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 601 S. Central Ave. Chicago, IL. 60644, appreciated. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.
May 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort heal your heart.
May 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences to your family . Uncle Bill was an amazing person; he was strong, proud and kind. I was so proud to have him as my Uncle. I'm truly sadden; my thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time. Uncle Bill will be missed but he will always be in our hearts and memories forever.
Katherine Dimakis
Family
May 16, 2020
Uncle Bill, May you Rest In Peace. May your journey into the heavens be lighted and warm. When you see your Parents and siblings please give them our love!
Theodora Dimakis
Family
May 15, 2020
We will miss you Uncle Bill as you join my dad and your other brothers and your parents. May God give strength to Aunt Angie, and all in our family and may your memory be eternal. You are Loved and will be missed.
Georgia,
Family
