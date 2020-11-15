1/1
Bill G. Les
Bill G. Les, age 84, at rest November 10, 2020, from Louka, Tripolis, Greece. Beloved husband of the late Georgia V. Les (nee Gelis); Loving father of Harry (Dina) Les, George (Soula) Les, Angelo (Georgia) Les and Toula (Ted) Klideris and the late Toula Les; Cherished Papou of Bill H. (Lauren), Pete H. (Ligia), Georgia, Vasilios (Vicki), Demetri (Toula), Georgia, Billy A. (Arelly), Peter A. (Daniella), Connie (Paul), Pete K. (Athena) and Vasili (fiancée Sophie); Loved great-grandfather of Elanna, Elijah, George, Thomas, Chrisoula, Dionisia, Yanni, Georgia, Dimitra and Theodoros; Beloved brother of Angelo (late Sofia) Les; Loved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Bill is also survived and will be missed by many other dear cousins, relatives and countless friends. Memorial donations in memory of Bill G. Les to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church will be appreciated Church Visitation for Bill G. Les will be held on Thursday morning, November 19th from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL, 60465. Funeral Service begins 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment Private at Evergreen Cemetery due to cemetery COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to Hills Funeral Home, Ltd. Info. 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com "May His Memory Be Eternal"

Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
NOV
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
November 14, 2020
!
!
George Melidis & Family
George Melidis
Friend
