Missing You



On your 20th Anniversary,



Sept. 23, 1938 ~ Aug. 6, 2000



I like to walk with Grampa,



his steps are short like mine;



He doesn't say "Now hurry up,"



he always takes his time.



I like to walk with Grampa,



his eyes see things like mine do;



Wee pebbles bright, a funny cloud,



half-hidden drops of dew.



Most people have to hurry,



they do not stop and see;



I'm glad that God made Grampa



unrushed and young like me.



Keep us Safe! (we call it Grampa on your shoulder)



Love You Always ~



Billy, Renee, Jack, Elena, Shannon, Tony,



and newborn great-grandbaby Emelia





