BILL RAFF
Missing You

On your 20th Anniversary,

Sept. 23, 1938 ~ Aug. 6, 2000

I like to walk with Grampa,

his steps are short like mine;

He doesn't say "Now hurry up,"

he always takes his time.

I like to walk with Grampa,

his eyes see things like mine do;

Wee pebbles bright, a funny cloud,

half-hidden drops of dew.

Most people have to hurry,

they do not stop and see;

I'm glad that God made Grampa

unrushed and young like me.

Keep us Safe! (we call it Grampa on your shoulder)

Love You Always ~

Billy, Renee, Jack, Elena, Shannon, Tony,

and newborn great-grandbaby Emelia


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
