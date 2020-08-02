Missing You
On your 20th Anniversary,
Sept. 23, 1938 ~ Aug. 6, 2000
I like to walk with Grampa,
his steps are short like mine;
He doesn't say "Now hurry up,"
he always takes his time.
I like to walk with Grampa,
his eyes see things like mine do;
Wee pebbles bright, a funny cloud,
half-hidden drops of dew.
Most people have to hurry,
they do not stop and see;
I'm glad that God made Grampa
unrushed and young like me.
Keep us Safe! (we call it Grampa on your shoulder)
Love You Always ~
Billy, Renee, Jack, Elena, Shannon, Tony,
and newborn great-grandbaby Emelia
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.