Bill Trueblood
Our precious Bill Trueblood, 87, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Mary Trueblood, brother Sgt. Robert E. Trueblood (KIA WW II), sister Lois Boswinkle, brother Marvin Trueblood, and sister Violet Buckley.

Bill was born in Hammond, IN, went to school in both Munster and Lowell, IN and lived in Homewood, IL for over 40 years. Bill was a patient man and was in love with his family. He made his living as a dedicated truck driver. During his retirement he met with his truck buddies for breakfast every Friday. He couldn't be outdoors enough and his favorite place to spend time was at his lake house with family, playing games, building fires and watching the water from the porch. He was a magical hugger, loved holding hands and always had a story to tell. Having a funeral or memorial was not Bills wish. When asked how he was doing his answer was ALWAYS the same three words chosen here to sum up his life, "Darn near perfect."

Bill is survived by his wife Laurel Trueblood as well as sister Joyce Ebert and SIL Sandy Trueblood. As well as Bill and Laurel's children Linda Anderson (Mike), Peggy Ligda (Bob), Rick Trueblood (Stephanie), Cyndi Maloney (Billy), Tracy Kelley (Bob), and Kelly Hoffman (Jim). He is also survived by their grandchildren Mikey (Micae), Katy (Eric), Dan (Sarah), Adam (Crystal), Christie (Tommy), Cody (Brittany), Chase (Aubrey), Caylee (Luke), Chasity, Kelsey, Sam, Dylan (Lara), Taylor (Joe), Erin (Derek), Zachary, Savannah and Zoe. He had 20 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

"Bye for now."


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 9, 2020.
