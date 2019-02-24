Home

Billie D. Schreiber Obituary
Billie D. Schreiber, a 55 year resident of Hinsdale, passed away Thursday, February 21, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late George W. Jr.; loving mother of Candice and Thomas Schreiber; fond sister of the late Jacquelyn Sirany and Dorothy Ingram. Billie was an avid gardener. She also enjoyed boating and interior decorating. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Hinsdale Humane Society; www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org/donate. Private family interment will be held at Shady Grove Cemetery, Clarendon, Arkansas. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
