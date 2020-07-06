Billie J. Bertuca, 79, of Villa Park. Beloved wife of the late Ralph; loving mother of Scott (Melissa) and the late Ralph (Peggy, surviving); proud grandmother of Joe, Samantha, Anthony, Gabrielle and Nicholas; dear daughter of the late James and Susan; sister of the late James, Freddy and Carol; aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 8, 2020; In accordance with local guidelines and restrictions; 50 people will be allowed in the visitation at a time. Prayers 9:30 A.M., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the funeral home, going to St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton. Mass at 10:00 A.M. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Billie's name to the American Heart Association
, The Humane Society or The Special Olympics
. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com