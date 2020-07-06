1/
Billie J. Bertuca
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie J. Bertuca, 79, of Villa Park. Beloved wife of the late Ralph; loving mother of Scott (Melissa) and the late Ralph (Peggy, surviving); proud grandmother of Joe, Samantha, Anthony, Gabrielle and Nicholas; dear daughter of the late James and Susan; sister of the late James, Freddy and Carol; aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 8, 2020; In accordance with local guidelines and restrictions; 50 people will be allowed in the visitation at a time. Prayers 9:30 A.M., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the funeral home, going to St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton. Mass at 10:00 A.M. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Billie's name to the American Heart Association, The Humane Society or The Special Olympics. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved