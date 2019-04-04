|
Billie Mae Horton nee Gordon, 94, of Evanston. Beloved wife of the late Walter Merle Horton, Sr. Loving Mother to Margo Horton, Julie Burke, Kim Horton, Cindy Horton, Opal Horton, Todd (Joy) Horton and the late Walter Merrill Horton Jr. "Ricky", Michael Merrill Horton, Gordon Raye "Dale" Horton, Deborah "Deb" Jean Lloyd, Carolyn Faye Polk. Endeared grandmother to loads of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Cherished sister to the late Rosemary Carroll, Bettyjane Worsham, Albertine Cobb and Martha Louise Bonner. Visitation Thursday, April 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1717 Benson Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019