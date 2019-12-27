Home

Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Billy Sykes
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lemont United Methodist Church
25 W. Custer Street
Lemont, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Lemont United Methodist Church
25 W. Custer Street
Lemont, IL
Billy Gene Sykes


1932 - 2019
Billy Gene Sykes Obituary
Billy Gene Sykes, age 87, of Lemont, IL formerly of Park Forest, IL, went to his heavenly home Christmas morning 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Lemont United Methodist Church, 25 W. Custer Street, Lemont, IL 60439. Private interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on a future date.

For further info please visit www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
