Billy W. VanSickle, of Lincolnwood. Loving husband of Teresa Such. Adoring father of Sarah (Matthew) Tipperreiter. Loving brother of Shirley (Bob) Dorat. Son of the late Juanita and Oscar VanSickle. Brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Proud Navy veteran. Funeral services 9:30 am, Monday, September 16, from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Avenue, to Queen of All Saints Basilica for a Mass at 10 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Billy's name may be made to The Association of Former Students of Texas A&M, 505 George Bush Drive, College Station, TX 77840. Visitation Sunday, September 15, 3 pm to 8 pm. Funeral info 773-736-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 13, 2019
