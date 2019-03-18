|
|
Birdie Fine née Kaluzna, 90; beloved wife of Albert Fine; devoted mother of Shelley (Melvin) Belafsky and Marc (Nan) Fine; adoring grandmother of Marty (Geraldine) Belafsky, Ean (Jen) Belafsky, Jeremy (Jessica) Fine, Dana (Steven) Blitzstein and Ryane Belafsky; loving great grandmother of Annie and Trudy Fine, Sienna, Isla and Romi Belafsky and Betty Blitzstein; daughter of the late Morris and Rose Kaluzna; sister of the late Bess (the late Sam Woolman) and the late Albert (the late Harriet) Kaluzna; caring and loving aunt to many. Chapel service Tuesday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jewish National Fund and Council for the Jewish Elderly. For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2019