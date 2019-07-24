Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Birdie Glickman Segel

Birdie Glickman Segel, nee Waldman, age 103; beloved wife of the late Bernard Glickman and Jack Segel; loving mother of Joel Glickman and Mark (Eppie) Glickman; devoted grandmother of Dana (William) Cohen and Joree (Paul) Chason; proud great grandmother of Brandon, Ethan, Mason, Dylan, and Jack; dear daughter of the late Ben and Nettie Waldman. Service and interment have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
