N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Church of the Atonement
5749 N. Kenmore
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Cathedral
65 East Huron
Chicago, IL
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Chapel Cemetery
Boyce, VA
View Map
Bishop James Montgomery Obituary
Bishop James Montgomery, ninth bishop of Chicago, died October 23, 2019. He was 98 years old. He was a graduate of Northwestern University and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, including D-Day. Bishop Montgomery will be remembered best by his deep faith and commitment to the sacramental life, and his clear-eyed love for the people of our diocese in the face of sweeping social change.

His sister, Elise Montgomery Hartung, predeceased him and he is survived by her five children and their spouses,Eve and Ed Savage, Irene and Herman Boschken, James and Candice Hartung, Elise and Jonathan Wygant, and Julia Hartung and Bill Fellows. He is also survived by eleven grandnieces and grandnephews, Steve and Kit Boschken, Eliza and Tim Smith, David and Amanda Boschken, Annie and Jason Burwell, James Hawkins, Alex Hartung, Emma Hartung, Page Hawkins, Bella Wygant, William Fellows, and Elise Fellows. Finally, he is survived by eleven great-grand nieces and nephews, Jennifer Boschken, Christopher and Samantha Boschken, James Boschken, Parker Smith, Taylor Smith, Emma Boschken, Ryan Boschken, Cate Boschken, Kaylee Burwell, Sophia Boschken, and Charlotte Burwell.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at The Church of the Atonement, 5749 N. Kenmore, Chicago. Funeral service will be held Monday, November 4 at 11 am at St. James Cathedral, 65 East Huron, Chicago. Interment Wednesday, November 6 at 11 am at Old Chapel Cemetery, Boyce, VA. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
