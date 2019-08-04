Home

Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:30 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
20953 W. Hoff Road
Elwood, IL
View Map
Resources
Blaine V. Williams

Blaine V. Williams Obituary
Blaine Williams of East Dubuque, formerly of Galena and the Chicago area, passed away on July 30, 2019.

Beloved brother of Marilynne Angela Dorfman nee Williams and Russell Francis Williams (Mary Jo). Forever young uncle to James Dorfman, Julie Martynowycz nee Williams, David Dorfman, Cynthia Williams, Kim Dorfman, Daniel Williams, Nora Williams-Fielder, and Michael Dorfman.

Blaine was a graduate of Bishop Quarter Military Academy, Fenwick High School 1957, and Park College 1961. He served in the United States Army as First Lieutenant and the U.S. Army Reserves as Major.

Visitation: Monday, August 5, 2019 3:00 - 7:00p.m. (Prayers 4:30)

Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, 201 N Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60067

(847) 358-7411

Military burial: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 1:30pm

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421

Phone: 815-423-9958
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
