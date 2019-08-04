|
Blaine Williams of East Dubuque, formerly of Galena and the Chicago area, passed away on July 30, 2019.
Beloved brother of Marilynne Angela Dorfman nee Williams and Russell Francis Williams (Mary Jo). Forever young uncle to James Dorfman, Julie Martynowycz nee Williams, David Dorfman, Cynthia Williams, Kim Dorfman, Daniel Williams, Nora Williams-Fielder, and Michael Dorfman.
Blaine was a graduate of Bishop Quarter Military Academy, Fenwick High School 1957, and Park College 1961. He served in the United States Army as First Lieutenant and the U.S. Army Reserves as Major.
Visitation: Monday, August 5, 2019 3:00 - 7:00p.m. (Prayers 4:30)
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, 201 N Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 358-7411
Military burial: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 1:30pm
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421
Phone: 815-423-9958
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019