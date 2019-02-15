|
Blair M. Kramer, age 64. Beloved husband of Marlene Lasko Kramer nee Schwartz. Loving father of Steven Lasko and Loren (Tamar) Lasko. Very proud grandfather of Amelia and Ellie. Loving son of the late Renae Meyers. Brother of the late Lori Eden and the late Sherry Ayen. Devoted nephew of Arlyne Marks and uncle of Becky Eden. Service Monday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Waldheim Jewish. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019