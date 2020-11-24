1/1
Blake E. Biggerstaff
Blake Edward Biggerstaff, 44, of Chicago passed away suddenly November 6, 2020. Blake is preceded in death by his father, Dennis. He is survived by his mother, Ann-Marie Biggerstaff and sisters, Hope Biggerstaff (Guy Crundwell), Blythe Girnus (Andrew), nephews, Hugh and Nigel Crundwell and nieces, Keira and Julianne Girnus. Blake took pride in attending Mount Carmel High School and Columbia College. He enjoyed traveling, immersing himself in new cultures and was passionate in his work on Chicago's Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts and Flat Iron Buildings. His dedication to the arts, his tenants and coworkers was inspirational and admired by all who knew him. Blake was instrumental in receiving Chicago Landmarks Commission's Preservation Excellence award for the Flat Iron Building. His perseverance and commitment to this project elevated the building into even higher prominence in the Chicago area. He was with Berger Realty Group for 17 years. Donations in Blake's memory can be awarded in his honor through Scholarship Columbia: http://giving.colum.edu/givenow. A celebration of Blake's life will be announced at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

