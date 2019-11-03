Home

Blake Flint, 97, passed away October 26, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Winnetka, Illinois. He retired from the presidency of Barrett Electronics and prior to that, was president of The Boye Needle Company. He served as president of the Northern Illinois Industrial Truck Association, the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce, and the Industrial Truck Association. He was trustee of Eureka College from 1972-1978, and vice-president of the Northeast Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Blake was a devoted member of Church of the Redeemer. A proud graduate of Phillips Academy, Andover, and Yale University, he also served in the Army in both the European and Pacific Theaters. He enjoyed tracing his ancestry back to Thomas Flint, who arrived in Massachusetts from England in 1636. Blake Flint was predeceased by wife Dolores, and good friends Bette Whitted and Kathleen Drake. Blake leaves behind his dear friend Jeanene Kortjohn. He is survived by daughters Diane Jessen (Art) and Barbara Krier (Jack), along with four grandchildren, their loving spouses, and five great-grandchildren. Services are private. Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Sarasota.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
