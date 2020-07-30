Blanca Mustafa, 87 years young, of Oswego, IL, was called home on Monday July 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 17, 1933 in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Blanca is survived by her 3 daughters, Zulma (Jim) Bianca, Eliana (Jack) Mikolay, Emily (Tony) Saba; beloved grandchildren Jimmy and Ethan Mikolay, Benjamin and Ryan Saba, and Ava Bianca; a sister and 4 brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. A socially distanced memorial service will take place at 1 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 followed by a visitation at Harvest New Beginnings, 5315 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com