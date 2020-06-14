Blanca R. Gonzalez
1926 - 2020
Blanca R. Gonzalez, age 93, beloved wife of the late Ramon; loving mother of Ramon (Rosemary), Ricardo (Michele), and Roberto (Lourdes) Gonzalez; dear grandmother of Spencer, Antonio, Seth, Lucille (Ethan) Robinson, Elena, Alejandro, Daniel, Gina, Ian, and Colin; cherished sister of Mila (late Marco Antonio) deMixco, and the late German and Marta Rivas; beloved aunt and cousin of many. Graveside services will be private. Interment St. Boniface Cemetery 4901 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60640. . In lieu of flowers, donations to the Make-A-Wish Foundation appreciated. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
God speed Blanca
Mike Kukula OLM school
Friend
June 12, 2020
I am so sorry with the passing of your Mamá, I hope you can find peace and celebrate her life and all the love she meant. I remember her from long ago when you all visit E. A. Much love to you all.
Ana Mery Rivera
Family
June 12, 2020
Dear Family .
I join with you all to say good bye to our beloved Tia Blanca , I will always love her smile and her radiant happiness and positive attitude toward life .
I am sure she is resting in peace and enjoying eternal company with God and Tio Gustavo . May God continue blessing her .
Daniel Gonzalez
Family
June 12, 2020
Sending our hugs, prayers and love to all. Tia Blanca was a special lady and will always be in our hearts. Rest In Peace.
Debbie Gonzalez
Family
