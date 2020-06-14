Blanca R. Gonzalez, age 93, beloved wife of the late Ramon; loving mother of Ramon (Rosemary), Ricardo (Michele), and Roberto (Lourdes) Gonzalez; dear grandmother of Spencer, Antonio, Seth, Lucille (Ethan) Robinson, Elena, Alejandro, Daniel, Gina, Ian, and Colin; cherished sister of Mila (late Marco Antonio) deMixco, and the late German and Marta Rivas; beloved aunt and cousin of many. Graveside services will be private. Interment St. Boniface Cemetery 4901 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60640. . In lieu of flowers, donations to the Make-A-Wish Foundation appreciated. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.