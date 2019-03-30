|
Blanche B. Gorecki nee, Piglowski. Beloved wife of the late Gerald "Gerry". Loving mother of Kim (Charles) Harley & Mark (Gindy) Gorecki.Dear grandmother of Kelly & Kerri (Sean) Landry, Great "B" of Ava, Julian, Lucas, Dexter, Edith and Elliot. Fond sister of Late Marge Bell, sister in law of Robert (Donna) Gorecki. Cherished aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral services Monday, April 1, at 10:30 AM from the Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W 35th St., Cicero, to Our Lady of Charity Church for 11:00 Mass; Interment Resurrection Cemetery.Visitation Monday April 1st 8:30 to 10:30 AM
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 30, 2019