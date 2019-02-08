Blanche Blumenthal, nee Rosen, born January 14, 1921 to Dr. Jacob and Helen Rosen, wife of the late Dr. Irving Blumenthal; loving mother of Marlene (the late Joseph) Mann, Ingrid (the late Jay) Brown and Dr. Lewis (Ellin Goodman); dear Cita of Jennifer Mann, Jamie Bender (David Terry), Jason (Sara Palcon) Mann, Sonny (Jennifer Harms) Mann, Bradley Blumenthal, David (Mara Putnins) Blumenthal, Marc Blumenthal, Emily (Tristain) Barrett, Leslie (Brian) Lavin and Michael (Joanne Flannery) Alpert; wonderful great grandmother of Trevor, Everett, Margot, Olivia, June, Joshua, Samantha and Riley Mann, Brooklyn and Becksley Alpert, Asher and Tatum Levin and Avery Barrett; dearest sister of the late Lila (the late Warren) Treadwell, the late Sheldon (Norma Dunn) Rosen and Mimi Kenig; aunt of many and dear friend of Patsy Kasper. A proud graduate of Northwestern University, life member of Hadassah, including long time president of West Suburban Chapter, Docent at Spertus College, the Field Museum and Lyric Opera, past president of West Suburban Temple Sisterhood, supporter of Israel Bonds, JUF and Technion. Blanche and Irving were the 1995 honorees for the State of Israel Bonds for the Western Suburbs. She was the March of Dimes past chairman for Oak Park. Blanche was lucky to have loving care for many years from her dear Jean Wilson and Kay Pearson. Chapel service Sunday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. No flowers please. Donations appreciated for the Dr. Irving and Mrs. Blanche Blumenthal Scholarship Fund at American Technion Society, 111 W. Washington, Suite 1220, Chicago, IL 60602. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary