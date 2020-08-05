Blanche Cargerman, nee Zevitz, age 98. Beloved wife for 57 years to the late William Cargerman; cherished mother of Mark (Judy) Cargerman, Renee (Hubert) Dolezal, Arthur (Jan) Cargerman, and Michael (Debra) Cargerman; loving grandmother of Andrew (Lisa) Cargerman, Brian (Jaime) Cargerman, Robert (Harmony) Dolezal, Christopher (Mary) Dolezal, Laura Cargerman, David Cargerman, Jeffrey Cargerman, and Joel Cargerman; great grandmother of Benjamin, Hudson, Amalia, Cadence, and Bobby; dear sister of the late Irving (Rose) Zevitz, the late Abe (Rae) Zevitz, and the late Rose (Max) Weinstein; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Blanche was beloved by her family, relatives, and friends. Private graveside services to be held at Waldheim Cemetery. Contributions in Blanche's name to The Chicago Lighthouse, 1850 W Roosevelt Road, Chicago, Illinois 60608 would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824)