Blanche Heaney, of Indian Head Park; beloved wife of Thomas Heaney; loving mother of Marie (Thomas) Skokna, Aileen (Frank) Rubio, Stephen Heaney, & Tara (Jeff) Moore; proud grandmother of 14 & great-grandmother of 2; dear sister of the late Thomas Foy, Kathleen (the late Thomas) Harrigan, Gerry (Charlie Rice) Foy, & Veronica Foy; dear aunt & friend of many. Visitation 2 to 8pm on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Social distancing guidelines in place. Masks required. Family & friends must pre-register for Funeral Mass at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-blanche
Please arrive at St. John of the Cross Church by 10:30 am. on Wednesday, Sept. 23 to be checked in. Interment Queen of Heaven. Funeral information: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com