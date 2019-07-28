Home

July 28, 1982

IN LOVING MEMORY

You were our special gift from God. We will always remember your kindness, joy and zest for life. But most of all, we remember and are grateful for your love. 37 years ago today, we sadly had to return our precious gift to God, but we thank Him for His generosity. For we know that because of our beautiful memories, and the love we have for you, you will live forever in our hearts.

SADLY MISSED BY CHILDREN: Delphia (Frank), Joan, Charlene and Grandchildren Angela, Franklin, Denise, Anita and Julia.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 28 to July 29, 2019
