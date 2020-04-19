Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Service Can be Viewed Live at Blanche's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Blanche Louise Victor, nee Speyer, age 92. Beloved wife for 70 years to the late Marvin M. Victor; cherished mother of Gayle Victor, Steve (Jan) Victor,and Nancy (Matthew) Hall; loving grandmother of Jessica Victor (Diego) Macera, Joshua Victor, Julianne Hall and Shannon Hall and great-grandchild Emila; dear sister of Lawrence (Maxine) Speyer; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services are necessary, however family and friends who can't attend can view the funeral at Blanche's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com Tuesday April 21st, 12 Noon live, or any-time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824 Contributions to ORT America www.ortamerica.org would be appreciated
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
