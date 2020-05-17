Or Copy this URL to Share

Blanche M. Peight, age 91, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020.



Blanche is the loving wife of the late John H. Peight; cherished mother to Kurt (Stephanie) Peight and Kim (Kurt) Carroll; proud grandmother to Hollis and Devin Carroll; devoted sister to the late Violet, the late Carol, and the late Jack.



Private family services will be held.





