Pepin, Blanche ("Terry"), 94, of Western Springs was born December 21, 1924 and raised in Chicago; the youngest of Frank and Marie Kral's 9 children. Terry lived an active and full life until a stroke in July, finally resting in peace on November 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late King Pepin for 46 years. They lived in Western Springs since the 1950s and owned the jewelry and camera shop "King's" for many years. She is survived by 3 daughters, Nancy Tenner of Lisle, IL, Sandra Pepin and her husband Allen Marcum of Norwell, MA, and Susan Richard and her husband James Richard of Wildwood, GA. Loving grandmother of Sean Tenner, the late Derek Tenner, Nicholas Fernandes and Rachel Atkinson; 2 great grandchildren, Sawyer and Ruby Atkinson. Stepmother to the late Revee Chambers and step-grandmother to her 3 sons, Larry, Bryan and Ernest Chambers of Oregon. Beloved aunt to many cherished, caring and thoughtful nieces and nephews who visited or called often. Loving "other mother" of Patricia Roth-Reynolds of LaFarge, WI, and like a grandmother to Bradley St. Ores of Phoenix, AZ, whose mother Pearl was her best friend until she passed away in 2007. Terry will be missed by her dear friends at the Western Springs Drop-In Club, where she enjoyed playing canasta on Friday afternoons. She loved to travel and tell jokes. She was a faithful church volunteer and member of several civic and church clubs. She was a graduate of Harrison Technical High School. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to for Boys and Girls--mercyhome.org; St. Jude's Research Hospital--stjude.org; or St. Johns of the Cross--stjohnofthecross.org, where she was a founding parishioner. Visitation is being held on Friday, Nov. 15 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11:00 a.m., preceded by one-hour visitation, at St. John of the Cross Parish, 5005 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. For Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019