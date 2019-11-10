Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Parish
5005 S. Wolf Rd.,
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Pepin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche Pepin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche Pepin Obituary
Pepin, Blanche ("Terry"), 94, of Western Springs was born December 21, 1924 and raised in Chicago; the youngest of Frank and Marie Kral's 9 children. Terry lived an active and full life until a stroke in July, finally resting in peace on November 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late King Pepin for 46 years. They lived in Western Springs since the 1950s and owned the jewelry and camera shop "King's" for many years. She is survived by 3 daughters, Nancy Tenner of Lisle, IL, Sandra Pepin and her husband Allen Marcum of Norwell, MA, and Susan Richard and her husband James Richard of Wildwood, GA. Loving grandmother of Sean Tenner, the late Derek Tenner, Nicholas Fernandes and Rachel Atkinson; 2 great grandchildren, Sawyer and Ruby Atkinson. Stepmother to the late Revee Chambers and step-grandmother to her 3 sons, Larry, Bryan and Ernest Chambers of Oregon. Beloved aunt to many cherished, caring and thoughtful nieces and nephews who visited or called often. Loving "other mother" of Patricia Roth-Reynolds of LaFarge, WI, and like a grandmother to Bradley St. Ores of Phoenix, AZ, whose mother Pearl was her best friend until she passed away in 2007. Terry will be missed by her dear friends at the Western Springs Drop-In Club, where she enjoyed playing canasta on Friday afternoons. She loved to travel and tell jokes. She was a faithful church volunteer and member of several civic and church clubs. She was a graduate of Harrison Technical High School. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to for Boys and Girls--mercyhome.org; St. Jude's Research Hospital--stjude.org; or St. Johns of the Cross--stjohnofthecross.org, where she was a founding parishioner. Visitation is being held on Friday, Nov. 15 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11:00 a.m., preceded by one-hour visitation, at St. John of the Cross Parish, 5005 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. For Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -