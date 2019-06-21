Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Blanche Slav Obituary
Blanche Slav nee Katz, 94, resident of Chicago and Glenview, beloved wife of the late David; loving mother of Anita (Bruce) Taylor, Harold (Michele) Slav and the late Diane (late Bob) Rabinoff; cherished grandmother of Michelle (Joel) Merkin, Alan (Alexandra) Taylor, Jennifer (Michael) Shapiro, David Slav, Aaron Slav, Renee (Eli) Mizrahi, Francine Rabinoff, Riki (Alon) Shtrachman; great grandmother of 10; dear sister of Beverly Davis, the late Bernard Katz and the late Melvin Katz; many loving nieces and nephews. Chapel service Monday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charitable organization of your choice. For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019
