Blossom F. Greenspan, nee Faye, age 95, of Buffalo Grove, beloved wife for over 60 years of the late Zellie A. Greenspan; loving mother of Wendy (Jeffrey) Zimmerman and Dr. Brad (Sandy) Greenspan; adored "Gammy" of Tracey (Adam) Ratner, Jamie (Dr. Jeremy) Rothfeld, and Adam Greenspan; proud great grandmother of Nolan, Weston, Austin, Quinn, and Cameron; devoted daughter of the late Charles and the late Florence Faye; dear sister of the late Eleanor (late Jerry) Hoffman. Blossom was loved deeply by her family and friends. She was the light of our lives and will be dearly missed. The graveside service and shiva will be private. Donations may be made to American Friends of Magen David Adom, afmda.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.